ICKSP Moving into Louisiana







REGULAR TRADITIONAL MASSES IN THE DIOCESE OF MIDDLESBROUGH

12 Noon. Every Sunday Missa Cantata Church of St Wilfrid, Duncombe Place, York. YO1 7EF

Feast Days (as advertised) usually at 6pm.



5pm. 1st Saturdays. Missa Cantata St Mary's Church, Bishophill Junior, York. YO1 6EN

Other Masses as advertised, usually at 6.30pm.

7.30pm Every Thursday. Low Mass. University of Hull Catholic Chaplaincy 115 Cottingham Road, Hull. HU15 2DH

9am every Saturday. Low Mass Sacred Heart Church, Park Road, Middlesbrough TS5 6LD



VESPERS AND BENEDICTION





4pm. Every Sunday

Church of St Wilfrid, Duncombe Place, York. YO1 7EF





7.30pm Every Friday

Vespers, followed by Compline at 9pm

(see link to the Rudgate Singers Calendar below)

St Mary's Church, Bishophill Junior. YO1 6EN

The purpose of this blog is to provide an open forum for discussion of the aims of the society; news from the wider Church and details of Masses and events of interest in the diocese. The Latin Mass Society in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Middlesbrough expresses its full filial devotion and loyalty to Holy Mother Church, Pope Francis and Bishop Drainey.