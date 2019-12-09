The purpose of this blog is to provide an open forum for discussion of the aims of the society; news from the wider Church and details of Masses and events of interest in the diocese. The Latin Mass Society in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Middlesbrough expresses its full filial devotion and loyalty to Holy Mother Church, Pope Francis and Bishop Drainey.



REGULAR TRADITIONAL MASSES IN THE DIOCESE OF MIDDLESBROUGH

12 Noon. Every Sunday Missa Cantata
Church of St Wilfrid, Duncombe Place, York. YO1 7EF

Feast Days (as advertised) usually at 6pm.

5pm. 1st Saturdays. Missa Cantata
St Mary's Church, Bishophill Junior, York. YO1 6EN

Other Masses as advertised, usually at 6.30pm.

7.30pm Every Thursday. Low Mass.
University of Hull Catholic Chaplaincy
115 Cottingham Road, Hull. HU15 2DH

9am every Saturday. Low Mass
Sacred Heart Church, Park Road,
Middlesbrough TS5 6LD

VESPERS AND BENEDICTION

4pm. Every Sunday
Church of St Wilfrid, Duncombe Place, York. YO1 7EF

7.30pm Every Friday
Vespers, followed by Compline at 9pm
(see link to the Rudgate Singers Calendar below)
St Mary's Church, Bishophill Junior. YO1 6EN

09 December 2019

ICKSP Moving into Louisiana


At the invitation of the Most Reverend Glen John Provost, Bishop of Lake Charles, the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest will shortly be opening an Oratory in the town of Sulphur in Louisiana.  This will be the Institute's first apostolate in the Southern States.

They are to take over a building that has been used as a Judicial Centre or Courtroom since 1985.  This may seem an unusual step for the Institute until it is realised that before it was a courtroom, the building in question was a Catholic church.  Here is a picture of the building.



Although less grand than many of the Institute's  churches, I am sure that the soon to be Oratory of St Francis de Sales will be transformed into a very worthy church.

 Here is a picture of when the church was a courtroom.  It is surprising to see that the pews have been preserved.
