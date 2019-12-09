ICKSP Moving into Louisiana

At the invitation of the Most Reverend Glen John Provost, Bishop of Lake Charles, the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest will shortly be opening an Oratory in the town of Sulphur in Louisiana. This will be the Institute's first apostolate in the Southern States.
They are to take over a building that has been used as a Judicial Centre or Courtroom since 1985. This may seem an unusual step for the Institute until it is realised that before it was a courtroom, the building in question was a Catholic church. Here is a picture of the building.
Although less grand than many of the Institute's churches, I am sure that the soon to be Oratory of St Francis de Sales will be transformed into a very worthy church.
Here is a picture of when the church was a courtroom. It is surprising to see that the pews have been preserved.
No comments:
Post a Comment